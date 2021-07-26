Disney FROZEN Kids: Summit Choral Society Summer Music Camp

DISNEY FROZEN KIDS: JULY 26 - JULY 29
registration ends: Friday, July 23!
Are you already tired of the heat?
Do your kids “want to build a snowman?”
If so- join us this summer for ‘Frozen Kids’!
A 30 minute version of the hit musical, Disney’s “Frozen” performed after a 4-day mini-camp! There will be singing, dancing, laughing, and lots of memories to be made! We can’t wait to get back into theater
“For the first time in forever!”
Register today: https://www.summitchoralsociety.org/summer-music-camps.html