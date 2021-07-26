Disney FROZEN Kids: Summit Choral Society Summer Music Camp

Summit Art Space 140 East Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308

DISNEY FROZEN KIDS: JULY 26 - JULY 29

registration ends: Friday, July 23!

Are you already tired of the heat?

Do your kids “want to build a snowman?”

If so- join us this summer for ‘Frozen Kids’!

A 30 minute version of the hit musical, Disney’s “Frozen” performed after a 4-day mini-camp! There will be singing, dancing, laughing, and lots of memories to be made! We can’t wait to get back into theater

​“For the first time in forever!”

Register today: https://www.summitchoralsociety.org/summer-music-camps.html

summit art space
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
330-434-7464
please enable javascript to view
