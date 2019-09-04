Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. Admission is free with donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $15. cantonsymphony.org
Divergent Sounds Series: Alt-Pop Meets the Symphony featuring J. D. Eicher from Youngstown
Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708
