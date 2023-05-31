DIY Envelope Journal Workshop

Carve Your Own Path, Inc. 840 Rothrock Road Suite 203, Akron, Ohio 44321

Unique Crafting Workshop "DIY Envelope Journal"

Led by: Jenna Savago, LPCC, ATR

Create your own journal with envelops and other found items. You will be guided through the process of building a journal and creating a place for keepsakes, ideas, or secrets.

All supplies included to make journal. You are welcome to bring any personal/unique items you would like to incorporate.

Limited spaces available. Learn more and register on our website at carvemypath.org/book-online

*Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Proceeds from our community events and classes go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment services for individuals in Ohio.*

Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
330-426-7885
