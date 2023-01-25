DIY Junk Journal Workshop

Unique Crafting Workshop "DIY Junk Journal"
Led by: Jenna Savago, LPCC, ATR
Create your own journal from scratch with various papers and embellishments. You will be guided through the process of building a journal from recycled items that you are called to and express your unique style.
All supplies included to make journal. You are welcome to bring any personal/unique items you would like to incorporate.
Limited spaces available. Learn more and register on our website at carvemypath.org/book-online
*Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Proceeds from our community events and classes go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment services for individuals in Ohio.*