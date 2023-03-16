DIY Paper Bag Journal Workshop

Meditative Craft Workshop "DIY Paper Bag Journal"

Led by: Jenna Savago, LPCC, ATR

Create your own personalized journal with brown paper bags and other craft items. You will be guided through the process of building a journal and creating a place for keepsakes, ideas, or secrets.

All supplies included to make collage. You are welcome to bring any personal/unique items you would like to incorporate.

Limited spaces available. Learn more and register on our website at carvemypath.org/book-online

*Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Proceeds from our community events and classes go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment services for individuals in Ohio.*