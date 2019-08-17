Dog Days of Summer

to Google Calendar - Dog Days of Summer - 2019-08-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dog Days of Summer - 2019-08-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dog Days of Summer - 2019-08-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Dog Days of Summer - 2019-08-17 11:00:00

Hometown Bank Plaza 203 N. Water Street, City of Kent, Ohio 44240

Celebrating dogs. Dog parade, contests, music, food trucks, vereterinarians, dog adoptions, vendors, family fun.

Info

Hometown Bank Plaza 203 N. Water Street, City of Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
330-673-4919
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Dog Days of Summer - 2019-08-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dog Days of Summer - 2019-08-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dog Days of Summer - 2019-08-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Dog Days of Summer - 2019-08-17 11:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

July 30, 2019

Wednesday

July 31, 2019

Thursday

August 1, 2019

Friday

August 2, 2019

Saturday

August 3, 2019

Sunday

August 4, 2019

Monday

August 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail