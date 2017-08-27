Superstar siblings, Donny and Marie, feature some of their classic hits, including “Puppy Love,” “Paper Roses,” “Morning Side of the Mountain,” “I’m Leavin’ it (All) Up to You” and “Soldier of Love.” This showcase of unmatched harmonies continues today. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $78-$150. www.livenation.com.
Donny and Marie Osmond
Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
