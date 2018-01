2/1-2/10 "Doubt: A Parable"

Winner of the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for best play, this show is set in a Catholic school in the Bronx in 1964. Sister Aloysius, a strong-minded woman, wrestles with conscience and uncertainty when she is faced with serious concerns about one of her young male colleagues. This show is not suitable for children. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $22. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.