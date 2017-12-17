Downton Abbey Christmas

St. Peter's Catholic Church of Canton 726 Cleveland Ave NW, Akron, Ohio 44702

The Sounds of the Downton Abbey come alive once again, as the Voices of Canton chorus and chamber orchestra perform music inspired by the hit PBS series. Both new and familiar British holiday tunes will resound as entertaining period actors recall captivating events from this popular series. Soloists will be from among the gifted 2017 VOCI scholarship recipients. The audience will join the chorus to sing familiar carols and the Handel's beloved Hallelujah Chorus from Messiah.

