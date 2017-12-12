The Sounds of the Downton Abbey come alive once again, as the Voices of Canton chorus and chamber orchestra perform music inspired by the hit PBS series. Both new and familiar British holiday tunes will resound as entertaining period actors recall captivating events from this popular series. Soloists will be from among the gifted 2017 VOCI scholarship recipients. The audience will join the chorus to sing familiar carols and the Handel's beloved Hallelujah Chorus from Messiah.
Downton Abbey Christmas
Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702
Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
