Downtown Akron’s Artwalk

Northside District 106 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Experience local art, live music and fun for all ages at the award-winning Artwalk in downtown Akron. Venues include galleries located in the Northside District, North High Street, and East and West Market Street. Free trolley service is available. 5-8 p.m. Free. www.downtownakron.com.

Northside District 106 N. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
