Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk

to Google Calendar - Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk - 2018-01-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk - 2018-01-06 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk - 2018-01-06 17:00:00 iCalendar - Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk - 2018-01-06 17:00:00

Downtown Akron Akron, Ohio

Experience local art, live music and fun for all ages at the award-winning art walk in downtown Akron. Venues include galleries located in the Northside District, North High Street, and East and West Market streets. Free trolley service is available. 5-8 p.m. Free. downtownakron.com

Info
Downtown Akron Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330
to Google Calendar - Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk - 2018-01-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk - 2018-01-06 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk - 2018-01-06 17:00:00 iCalendar - Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk - 2018-01-06 17:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 3, 2018

Thursday

January 4, 2018

Friday

January 5, 2018

Saturday

January 6, 2018

Sunday

January 7, 2018

Monday

January 8, 2018

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail