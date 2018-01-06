Experience local art, live music and fun for all ages at the award-winning art walk in downtown Akron. Venues include galleries located in the Northside District, North High Street, and East and West Market streets. Free trolley service is available. 5-8 p.m. Free. downtownakron.com
Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk
Downtown Akron Akron, Ohio
Downtown Akron Akron, Ohio View Map
