Downtown@Dusk: Theron Brown

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Spend a relaxing summer evening with friends and family in the beautiful Bud and Susie Rogers Garden, the perfect venue for outdoor music and a cool drink. Throughout the summer, grab a snack at the museum cafe. In the event of inclement weather, concerts are held on the terrace or moved to the museum lobby. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
