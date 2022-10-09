Drag Me To Brunch!

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS! Use the interactive venue map to choose your own seats!

Drag Me To Brunch! featuring performances by Gingerella, Cherry Veneer, Pepper Buphet & Vivian Vendetta!

Doors: 11AM | Show: Noon-ish (drag time)

Tickets: $40 – includes show and hearty breakfast buffet (waffle bar with sweet & savory toppings, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, fresh fruit, garden salad, assorted mini-muffins, coffee/tea/water/fountain juices & sodas).

Mimosa, Bloody Mary & full bar service available separately.

