Drawing Cartoon Characters with Feeling - Sunday, September 10, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join Douglas Laubacher for Drawing Cartoon Characters with Feeling on Sunday, September 10, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.! Attendees age 12 and older will learn how to give their characters emotion. Pencils and paper are the only materials needed. Register at MassillonMuseum.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. The workshop fee ($10/MassMu member or $15/nonmember) includes all supplies, but attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite sketchbook.

Douglas Laubacher is a cartoonist and art educator from Northeast Ohio. His comic strip, Unbound, can be read in the Tuscarawas County Bargain Hunter. When Doug isn’t drawing, he can be found traversing the land, teaching the mysterious craft of cartooning in art centers and libraries throughout the region. He is a member of the National Cartoonist Society.

