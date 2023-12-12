Drive-Thru Live Nativity Event

to

Harmony Springs Christian Church 3891 S. Arlington Rd, City of Green, Ohio 44685

Experience the magic of Christmas with our Drive-Thru Live Nativity Scene on Tuesday, December 12th from 6-8pm. Located at Harmony Springs Christian Church (3891 S. Arlington Rd. Uniontown, OH 44685), our event will transport you back to the time of the first Christmas.

Guests will be treated to complimentary hot cocoa and cookies while they last, and will have the opportunity to park and pet our lovely animals, including a camel, goat, sheep, cow and donkey.

To add to the festive atmosphere, carolers will be performing periodically throughout the evening.

Don't miss this chance to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas with your family. All are welcome to join us for this free special event. This family friendly event draws hundreds of attendees of all ages.

Info

Harmony Springs Christian Church 3891 S. Arlington Rd, City of Green, Ohio 44685
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Drive-Thru Live Nativity Event - 2023-12-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Drive-Thru Live Nativity Event - 2023-12-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Drive-Thru Live Nativity Event - 2023-12-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Drive-Thru Live Nativity Event - 2023-12-12 18:00:00 ical