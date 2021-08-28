DrumSing: Akron Pride Festival: Summit Choral Society

Spaghetti Warehouse 510 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44311

DrumSing will be playing at Akron's Pride Festival. They will play and march in the parade that begins at the Spaghetti Warehouse (Akron) and end at the stadium. We invite you to attend the festivities!

Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
330-434-7464
