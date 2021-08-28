DrumSing will be playing at Akron's Pride Festival. They will play and march in the parade that begins at the Spaghetti Warehouse (Akron) and end at the stadium. We invite you to attend the festivities!
DrumSing: Akron Pride Festival: Summit Choral Society
Spaghetti Warehouse 510 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44311
