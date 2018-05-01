Dweezil Zappa: “Choice Cuts” World Tour 2018

Google Calendar - Dweezil Zappa: “Choice Cuts” World Tour 2018 - 2018-05-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dweezil Zappa: “Choice Cuts” World Tour 2018 - 2018-05-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dweezil Zappa: “Choice Cuts” World Tour 2018 - 2018-05-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Dweezil Zappa: “Choice Cuts” World Tour 2018 - 2018-05-01 20:00:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Zappa has curated an all-new show filled with some of Frank Zappa’s boldest compositions or as Dweezil says, a collection of the meatiest tracks with which he plans to satiate the appetite of Zappa fans, old and new. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $33-$65. thekentstage.com

Info
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Dweezil Zappa: “Choice Cuts” World Tour 2018 - 2018-05-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dweezil Zappa: “Choice Cuts” World Tour 2018 - 2018-05-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dweezil Zappa: “Choice Cuts” World Tour 2018 - 2018-05-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Dweezil Zappa: “Choice Cuts” World Tour 2018 - 2018-05-01 20:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 25, 2018

Thursday

April 26, 2018

Friday

April 27, 2018

Saturday

April 28, 2018

Sunday

April 29, 2018

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail