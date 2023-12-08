Dynamics Community Theater presents: "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"

Dynamics Community Theater at Tallmadge HS Auditorium 140 North Munroe Rd , Akron, Ohio 44278

In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won't believe the mayhem – and the fun – when the Herdmans collide head-on with the story of Christmas! This delightful show is adapted from the bestselling Young Adult book by Barbara Robinson and has become a holiday staple for theaters across the United States. The crowd-pleasing comedy features plenty of laughs for children and adults, a few favorite Christmas Carols, and lots of holiday cheer!

Performance Dates: December 8th - 9th, 2023

Prices: $14/$12

Directed by Hope Bollinger and James Trombka

3307383281
