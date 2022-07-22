Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge presents: The Music Man

The Music Man performed by Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

Performance Dates: July 22-23, 29-30, 2022 Show time: 7pm

Tickets online: www.dynamicstheater.org

Directed by Matt Beresh

Music Directed by Chad Kendall