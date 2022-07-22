Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge presents: The Music Man

to

Dynamics Community Theater at Tallmadge HS Auditorium 140 North Munroe Rd , Akron, Ohio 44278

The Music Man performed by Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

Performance Dates: July 22-23, 29-30, 2022 Show time: 7pm

Tickets online: www.dynamicstheater.org

Directed by Matt Beresh

Music Directed by Chad Kendall

Info

Dynamics Community Theater at Tallmadge HS Auditorium 140 North Munroe Rd , Akron, Ohio 44278
Theater & Dance
234-738-3281
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge presents: The Music Man - 2022-07-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge presents: The Music Man - 2022-07-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge presents: The Music Man - 2022-07-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge presents: The Music Man - 2022-07-22 19:00:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Tuesday

May 24, 2022

Wednesday

May 25, 2022

Thursday

May 26, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix