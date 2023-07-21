Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge presents: Rodgers+Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Broadway version

Dynamics presents:

Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. While staying true to the timeless story, the Broadway adaption fleshes out its characters and scenes in a way that provides more depth and interest. It portrays Cinderella as a proactive character whose kindness inspires those around her to become better people.

Performance Dates: July 21, 22, 28, 29, 2023

Performance Times: 7:00pm at Tallmadge High School Auditorium 140 N Munroe Rd Tallmadge, OH 44278

Directed by Jonas Lawrence

Music Directed by Chad C. Kendall