Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge presents: Rodgers+Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Broadway version
to
Dynamics Community Theater at Tallmadge HS Auditorium 140 North Munroe Rd , Akron, Ohio 44278
Dynamics presents:
Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. While staying true to the timeless story, the Broadway adaption fleshes out its characters and scenes in a way that provides more depth and interest. It portrays Cinderella as a proactive character whose kindness inspires those around her to become better people.
Performance Dates: July 21, 22, 28, 29, 2023
Performance Times: 7:00pm at Tallmadge High School Auditorium 140 N Munroe Rd Tallmadge, OH 44278
Directed by Jonas Lawrence
Music Directed by Chad C. Kendall