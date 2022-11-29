E.J. Thomas Christmas Arts & Craft Show

DEC 2 AT 11 AM – DEC 4 AT 3 PM

The E.J. Thomas Christmas Arts & Crafts Show accepts only original artwork and fine crafts. Our goal is to support and provide the highest quality, handcrafted holiday event of its kind. See less

This amazing Arts & Crafts Show features 106 juried, handcrafted artisans from across the country. Attendees will be able to find unique gifts and treats. A family tradition in Akron for over 41 years.

Kick off your holiday shopping with friends and family. Enjoy the beauty of this lovely performing arts hall, while you sample holiday treats and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.E.J. Thomas Hall is located on the Univ. of Akron Campus. E.J. Thomas deck and campus parking Free.

Admission $5.00, $4.50 seniors & children 12 & under free.Hours are:

Friday - Noon - 7pm

Saturday - 10am - 6pm

Sunday - 10am - 4pm