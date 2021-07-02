This Journey tribute band performs at Lock 3 as a part of the First Friday celebration, with opening act the Tony Lange Band. Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 7-10 p.m. $5. lock3live.com
Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
