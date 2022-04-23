Earth Day: Clean Living Festival

Enjoy a day outdoors that begins with the Canton Earth Day 5K and continues with yoga sessions, organic food vendors, planting demonstrations and more. Centennial Plaza, 330 Court Ave. NW, Canton. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. cantoncentennialplaza.com
