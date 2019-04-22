Earth Day Open House

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Drop in to celebrate our remarkable planet. Discover ways to live more sustainably while enjoying the plants and wildlife of the park. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
