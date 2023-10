EarthQuaker Devices Presents: Essential Tremors

SSENTIAL TREMORS IS A CELEBRATION OF ARTISTS NAVIGATING THE BOUNDLESS NATURE OF SOUND, HIGHLIGHTING THE CHALLENGING, THE ESOTERIC AND THE BOLD. INITIALLY CONCEIVED BY ANGUS ANDREW [LIARS] THE FESTIVAL ORIGINATED AT PHOENIX CENTRAL PARK IN SYDNEY, 2022 WITH AN ALL-AUSTRALIAN LINE-UP. SINCE THEN, THE CONCEPT HAS GROWN WITH ITERATIONS TAKING PLACE IN SYDNEY, CANBERRA, BEIJING, NYC AND TOKYO FOSTERING AN INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY OF CREATIVES, PROVIDING EMERGING AND LEFT FIELD ARTISTS OF DIVERSE TRADITIONS AND CULTURAL BACKGROUNDS THE OPPORTUNITY TO PERFORM ON A GLOBAL STAGE. WE ARE BEYOND EXCITED TO BE COMING TO AKRON!! PRESENTED BY EARTHQUAKER DEVICES, WITH SUPPORT FROM THE KNIGHT FOUNDATION AND DOWNTOWN AKRON PARTNERSHIP!

THIS IS A BLOCK-WIDE, MULTI-VENUE FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN AKRON’S HISTORIC ARTS DISTRICT! WE’RE TEAMING UP WITH OUR FRIENDS AT BLU JAZZ+, HIGH STREET HOP HOUSE, BAXTERS SPEAKEASY, AND CIRCLE OF FIFTHS TO PROVIDE YOU A GREAT FREE NIGHT OF MUSIC AND ART.

PERFORMANCES FROM:

LISA BELLA DONNA

DYKENYTE

GOLD DIME

FEJ

EATERS

FREE BLACK!

OTAY : ONII

MOURNING [A] BLKSTAR

BABYBABY EXPLORES

FIA FIELL

FATBOI SHARIF