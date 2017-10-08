Ed Caner with the Amethyst String Quartet & members of Hey Mavis @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

to Google Calendar - Ed Caner with the Amethyst String Quartet & members of Hey Mavis @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2017-10-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ed Caner with the Amethyst String Quartet & members of Hey Mavis @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2017-10-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ed Caner with the Amethyst String Quartet & members of Hey Mavis @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2017-10-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ed Caner with the Amethyst String Quartet & members of Hey Mavis @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2017-10-08 19:00:00

Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Master fiddler Ed Caner has performed alongside dozens of local and national acts and is a founding member of his own band, Hey Mavis. For these intimate performances, Ed is joined by musical guests from the group Hey Mavis, along with the Amethyst String Quartet, for an unforgettable concert. Come and be enchanted with music from Cuba, Mexico, Spain, Brazil and Argentina. From Guantanamera to sensuous tangos, you will enjoy this colorful musical journey! Concert at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. www.heymavis.com.

Info
Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ed Caner with the Amethyst String Quartet & members of Hey Mavis @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2017-10-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ed Caner with the Amethyst String Quartet & members of Hey Mavis @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2017-10-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ed Caner with the Amethyst String Quartet & members of Hey Mavis @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2017-10-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ed Caner with the Amethyst String Quartet & members of Hey Mavis @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2017-10-08 19:00:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

September 26, 2017

Wednesday

September 27, 2017

  • -

    Medina High School , Senior Commons

Thursday

September 28, 2017

Friday

September 29, 2017

Saturday

September 30, 2017

Sunday

October 1, 2017

Monday

October 2, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search