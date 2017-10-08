Ed Caner with the Amethyst String Quartet & members of Hey Mavis @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

Master fiddler Ed Caner has performed alongside dozens of local and national acts and is a founding member of his own band, Hey Mavis. For these intimate performances, Ed is joined by musical guests from the group Hey Mavis, along with the Amethyst String Quartet, for an unforgettable concert. Come and be enchanted with music from Cuba, Mexico, Spain, Brazil and Argentina. From Guantanamera to sensuous tangos, you will enjoy this colorful musical journey! Concert at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. www.heymavis.com.