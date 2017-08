Master fiddler Ed Caner has performed alongside dozens of local and national acts and is a founding member of his own band, Hey Mavis. For these intimate performances, Ed is joined by a special musical guest for an unforgettable concert. Concert at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

$25 Nonmem/$20 Mem/under 10 Free

https://www.heymavis.com/