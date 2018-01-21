Ed Caner plus special guest David Mayfield @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

Master fiddler Ed Caner has performed alongside dozens of local and national acts and is a founding member of his own band, Hey Mavis. For these intimate performances, Ed will be joined by special guest David Mayfield for this unforgettable concert. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

If you’ve seen David Mayfield perform with The Avett Brothers, Mumford & Sons, Jessica Lea Mayfield, or at Bonnaroo, you’ve caught the charisma, the heart, and the comedy, and it’s likely you’ll come back for more.

This singer-songwriter, band leader, and Grammy nominated producer stepped out of the sideman shadows with his 2011 album “The David Mayfield Parade” his follow-up “Good Man Down” was self released and funded with a surprising successful Kickstarter campaign that more than doubled its initial goal of $18,000. On the heels of that success, Mayfield has partnered with Compass Records, a label that Playboy Magazine calls “Nashville’s hippest alternative label.”