Ed Caner plus special guest David Mayfield @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

to Google Calendar - Ed Caner plus special guest David Mayfield @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ed Caner plus special guest David Mayfield @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ed Caner plus special guest David Mayfield @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ed Caner plus special guest David Mayfield @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-21 19:00:00

Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Master fiddler Ed Caner has performed alongside dozens of local and national acts and is a founding member of his own band, Hey Mavis. For these intimate performances, Ed will be joined by special guest David Mayfield for this unforgettable concert. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

If you’ve seen David Mayfield perform with The Avett Brothers, Mumford & Sons, Jessica Lea Mayfield, or at Bonnaroo, you’ve caught the charisma, the heart, and the comedy, and it’s likely you’ll come back for more.

This singer-songwriter, band leader, and Grammy nominated producer stepped out of the sideman shadows with his 2011 album “The David Mayfield Parade” his follow-up “Good Man Down” was self released and funded with a surprising successful Kickstarter campaign that more than doubled its initial goal of $18,000. On the heels of that success, Mayfield has partnered with Compass Records, a label that Playboy Magazine calls “Nashville’s hippest alternative label.”

Info
Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
330-657-2909
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ed Caner plus special guest David Mayfield @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ed Caner plus special guest David Mayfield @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ed Caner plus special guest David Mayfield @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Ed Caner plus special guest David Mayfield @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series - 2018-01-21 19:00:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

January 8, 2018

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail