Ed Caner plus special guests Hal Walker and Friends @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio 44264

A natural-born musician, Hal Walker's creative and passionate style engages audiences of all ages. He writes soul-searching songs that celebrate community, diversity and the creative process. He possess a soaring baritone voice, and composes and improvises on the guitar, piano, harmonica, the khaen, jew’s harp and concertina. In collaboration, he has developed a modern version of a traditional African instrument called a “Banakula.” Hal has a particular talent for learning to play instruments from other cultures and making them his own, by playing them in uniquely modern ways.

Master fiddler Ed Caner has performed alongside dozens of local and national acts and is a founding member of his own band, Hey Mavis. For these intimate performances, Ed is joined by a variety of musical guests for an unforgettable concert. Concert at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. http://www.halwalkermusic.com/ https://www.heymavis.com/

Hines Hill Conference Center 1403 W. Hines Hill Rd., Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Concerts & Live Music
