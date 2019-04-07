Ed Caner with special guest Matt Watroba @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

Matt Watroba is a singer and songwriter, who focuses on songs about compassion, inner strength, humor, and everyday living. He was awarded “Best Overall Folk Performer” by the Detroit Music Awards for the year 2000. Matt brings a unique set of talents to the stage as an educator, performer and master of ceremonies. His passion for bringing community together through music and education is infectious. Matt’s own special brand of humor ensures you are in for an entertaining experience.

Master fiddler Ed Caner has performed alongside dozens of local and national acts and is a founding member of his own band, Hey Mavis. For these intimate performances, Ed is joined by special musical guest Matt Watroba for an unforgettable concert.

Concert at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.