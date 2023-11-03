Events Akron presents the closing night of the soul-stirring art exhibition, "Images of Eden," at The Highland Universal Gathering Place—The HÜG Place. The event featured exquisite paintings by Julie Holman, illustrating Scott Myers' spiritually profound story, Eden Unburied. Set within the historic Temple on Merriman, the art show immersed visitors in a captivating blend of art and community showcasing the Cuyahoga Valley National Parks.