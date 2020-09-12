Eileen Woods: Last Words

"Last Words" is a sculpture exhibition featuring last words inscribed on an assortment of fabrics within installations.

“My work has been about the last words of the dead, from the famous to the infamous to the anonymous. Throughout the creation of the series, I have experienced sorrow, anger, laughter, and surprise. I would like to believe that the dying provided to me and to the viewer the tiniest insight into the inevitable darkness.”—Eileen Woods

Exhibition on view September 12 – October 31, 2020