Holiday Musical Comedy - November 25 to December 18, 2022

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Based on the New Line Cinema film by David Berenbaum

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Here, the would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas!

Elf: The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.mtishows.com).

*Come and join us during the holiday season for our FREE preshow event before every Thursday performance! Every kid will enjoy cheery crafts and a festive atmosphere throughout the lobby and use their crafts to help decorate our Weathervane windows and trees -- while also enjoying Santa’s favorite treat, cookies! And on Thursday, Dec. 15, we will have a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! This event is open to all families with the purchase of a Thursday evening "Elf" ticket. This event is sure to even warm the heart of the Grinch!