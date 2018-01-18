Through 3/4 Elijah Pierce: An American Journey

Pierce was a prolific African-American wood-carver known for his brightly painted sculptural panels illustrating biblical stories, moral lessons, historical events and images from popular culture. This exhibit focuses on 40 major works depicting segregation, the Vietnam War, Watergate, Civil Rights and more. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. $6-$8. Admission is free every Thursday. cantonart.org