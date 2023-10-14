Elms Centennial Day & Parade
to
Our Lady of the Elms 1375 1375 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44313
You're invited! Our Lady of the Elms is celebrating 100 years with a parade and party. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Afterward we'll have free cake and ice cream for everyone. Stick around and enjoy food trucks and live music from Masterpiece. Then explore our campus with a self-guided tour of the Upper & Lower Schools, as well as the Motherhouse. A timeline of our history will be visible throughout the Upper School and various history groups will have booths.
Info
Our Lady of the Elms 1375 1375 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44313
Concerts & Live Music