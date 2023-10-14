Elms Centennial Day & Parade

You're invited! Our Lady of the Elms is celebrating 100 years with a parade and party. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Afterward we'll have free cake and ice cream for everyone. Stick around and enjoy food trucks and live music from Masterpiece. Then explore our campus with a self-guided tour of the Upper & Lower Schools, as well as the Motherhouse. A timeline of our history will be visible throughout the Upper School and various history groups will have booths.