The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough

to Google Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-16 19:00:00

Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240

Welcome to the next open walkthrough of live scenes from an Ohio original, pop-rock centered, musically-dramatic production ["The EmotionSnapshot Universe"]; featuring melodic story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama; light-heartily chronicling the misadventures of a fellow fictional traveler and his long-awaiting community back home...all "still trying to figure out life, still trying to figure out love".

May 16th, 2018,

from 7-7:35pm EDT,

pilot season's act 2 and act 3

Fred Fuller Park's

Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse

[601 Middlebury Road, Kent, OH 44240

is the official address]

Register beforehand [EmotionSnapshot.com] or in person [just prior]; free. Ground-rules help accommodate a family-friendly environment, but with no guarantees. Walk (and sing!) along to experience T.ES.U.'s story-song discovery!

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

Info
Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-16 19:00:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Friday

May 4, 2018

Saturday

May 5, 2018

Sunday

May 6, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail