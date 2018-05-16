The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough

Welcome to the next open walkthrough of live scenes from an Ohio original, pop-rock centered, musically-dramatic production ["The EmotionSnapshot Universe"]; featuring melodic story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama; light-heartily chronicling the misadventures of a fellow fictional traveler and his long-awaiting community back home...all "still trying to figure out life, still trying to figure out love".

May 16th, 2018,

from 7-7:35pm EDT,

pilot season's act 2 and act 3

Fred Fuller Park's

Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse

[601 Middlebury Road, Kent, OH 44240

is the official address]

Register beforehand [EmotionSnapshot.com] or in person [just prior]; free. Ground-rules help accommodate a family-friendly environment, but with no guarantees. Walk (and sing!) along to experience T.ES.U.'s story-song discovery!

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.