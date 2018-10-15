The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough

Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240

Welcome to the region's next story-song discovery gathering for The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.). 

[Performance art that's a cross between musical theater and a "pop-rock centered" concert; with original melodic story-songs, a light-hearted storyline and projected sci-fi comic graphics!]

Oct. 15, 2018

7-8:15pm EDT

Fred Fuller Park's

Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse

601 Middlebury Road

Kent, OH 44240

Catch scenes from the entire first season. Register in person just prior, or earlier at EmotionSnapshot.com; free.

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

Info
Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance
