Christ Church Episcopal 21 Aurora St., Akron, Ohio 44236

Ensemble HD, founded in 2009, the mission of the ensemble is to bring classical music to a wide audience. Premier performances were at the Happy Dog in Gordon Square Arts District in Cleveland. Led by Joshua Smith, Principal Flute, The Cleveland Orchestra, with fellow Cleveland Orchestra members Amy Lee, Associate Concertmaster, violin, Frank Rosenwein, Principal Oboe, Charles Bernard, Assistant Principal cello, Joanna Patterson-Zakany viola, and joined by friend Christina Dahl. Praised in Voix de Arts “Ensemble HD’s playing glistens with virtuosity and invention.”

Christ Church Episcopal 21 Aurora St., Akron, Ohio 44236
330-840-8429
