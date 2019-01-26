Epiphany Arts Festival

The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

The Bath United Church of Christ is holding its 20th Annual Epiphany Arts Festival Saturday, January 26 - Sunday, February 24. This non-juried Arts Festival features all forms of art from 175+ local artists and celebrates the joy artists bring into our lives. The Festival opens Saturday, January 26 with a Gala Reception from 2-5:00 p.m. to meet the artists and enjoy the artwork: photography, sculpture, oil/watercolor, jewelry, pottery, mixed media. Many pieces are for sale. The Festival ends Sunday, February 24 with a musical program at 2:00 p.m. featuring the Bath Church adult and children’s vocal, brass and handbell choirs. The Arts Festival is free and open to the public Sundays 12-3, Wednesdays 1-4, Thursday evenings 7-9, and Saturdays 10-3 at The Bath Church, 3980 W. Bath Rd., Akron 44333. For more information, call the church office: 330-666-3520.

The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333 View Map
