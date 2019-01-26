The Bath United Church of Christ is holding its 20th Annual Epiphany Arts Festival Saturday, January 26 - Sunday, February 24. This non-juried Arts Festival features all forms of art from 175+ local artists and celebrates the joy artists bring into our lives. The Festival opens Saturday, January 26 with a Gala Reception from 2-5:00 p.m. to meet the artists and enjoy the artwork: photography, sculpture, oil/watercolor, jewelry, pottery, mixed media. Many pieces are for sale. The Festival ends Sunday, February 24 with a musical program at 2:00 p.m. featuring the Bath Church adult and children’s vocal, brass and handbell choirs. The Arts Festival is free and open to the public Sundays 12-3, Wednesdays 1-4, Thursday evenings 7-9, and Saturdays 10-3 at The Bath Church, 3980 W. Bath Rd., Akron 44333. For more information, call the church office: 330-666-3520.
Epiphany Arts Festival
The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSchool Break Day Camps: Clay Exploration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatGirls to the Front: Women Artists in the Akron Art Museum and Beyond
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkGame Night
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSchool Break Day Camps: Clay Exploration
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That15th annual Winter Fest at Lock 3 and Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatPokemon in the Parks Hike
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAmateur Photography Exhibit Reception
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Monday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That15th annual Winter Fest at Lock 3 and Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Tuesday
-
Cardio Hike Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & ThatCardio Hike
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatGervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents G.A.R. Grass Jam
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceUpcoming Casting Calls in Cleveland
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre