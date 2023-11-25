Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Matinee Concert

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

Forget your normal Gospel Quartet. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (EHSS) have broken the mold. Their unconventional approach to communicating the Good News with groundbreaking originality has blazed a trail that will go down in gospel music history. Across Europe they have been nicknamed the “Ambassadors of Joy.”

Concerts & Live Music
330-877-9353
