An Evening with Activist Shannon Watts, Founder of Moms Demand Action

Gun violence prevention activist and founder of Moms Demand Action, Shannon Watts, returns to the Hudson Library & Historical Society for an in-person author event on Thursday, September 7 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss her book, Fight Like a Mother. Watts will speak in conversation with Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief of The Statehouse News Bureau. Please note that this event is not virtual but will be held IN PERSON at the Hudson Library & Historical Society.

Fight Like a Mother is the incredible account of how one mother’s cry for change became the driving force behind gun safety progress. Along with stories of perseverance, courage, and compassion, Watts shines a light on the unique power of women—starting with what they have, leading with their maternal strengths, and doubling down instead of backing down. While not everyone can be on the front lines lobbying congress, every mom is already a multi-tasking organizer, and Shannon explains how to go from amateur activist to having a real impact in your community and beyond. Fight Like a Mother will inspire everyone—mothers and fathers, students and teachers, lawmakers, and anyone motivated to enact change—to get to work transforming hearts and minds, and passing laws that save lives.

Shannon Watts is the founder of Mom's Demand Action—the leading force for gun violence prevention, with chapters in all 50 states and a powerful grassroots network of moms that has successfully effected change at the local, state and national level. In 2013, MDA partnered with Mayors Against Illegal Guns to form Everytown for Gun Safety, nationwide movement of millions of Americans working together to end the epidemic of gun violence. She is an active board member of Emerge America, one of the nation's leading organizations for recruiting and training women to run for office, and Advance Peace, a prominent community-based organization that works to end cyclical and retaliatory gun violence in American urban neighborhoods by investing in the development, health and wellbeing of those at the center of the crisis. Her writing has appeared in Vogue, Time, The Washington Post, along with many others and last year, she was named Glamour’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

Registration for this program is required. Copies of Fight Like a Mother will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.