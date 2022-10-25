An Evening with Chris Miller, Author of Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology

to

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with historian and author Chris Miller, on Tuesday, October 25, at 7 p.m. He will discuss his new book, Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology. Chip War details the decades-long battle to control one of the world’s most critical resources -- microchips. Kirkus calls the book, “An important wake-up call with solid historical context.”

According to Miller, microchips are the new oil. Meaning that, they are a scare resource on which our modern world depends. Almost everything runs on microchip technology, including items that we encounter in our daily life, such as microwaves and smartphones. Until recently, the United States has been the #1 superpower in the designing of and building microchips. However, the U.S. is starting to lose its position to Taiwan, Korea, Europe, and China and at stake is America’s military superiority and economic success.

Chris Miller is an associate professor of international history at Tufts University and his writing has been published in Foreign Affairs and Foreign Policy. He is the Jeane Kirkpatrick Visiting Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and the Eurasia Director at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. Miller writes frequently on Russian foreign policy, domestic politics, and economic policy and has been featured on CNBC and NPR.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

Info

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Hudson Events
3306536658
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - An Evening with Chris Miller, Author of Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology - 2022-10-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Chris Miller, Author of Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology - 2022-10-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Evening with Chris Miller, Author of Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology - 2022-10-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Evening with Chris Miller, Author of Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology - 2022-10-25 19:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Wednesday

September 14, 2022

Thursday

September 15, 2022

Friday

September 16, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required