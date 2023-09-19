An Evening with Environmental Journalist Jeff Goodell, Author of The Heat Will Kill You First: Life on a Scorched Planet

Uncover how extreme heat is a force beyond anything we have reckoned with before with award-winning journalist Jeff Goodell. Goodell will discuss climate change as detailednd in his latest book, The Heat Will Kill You First. Kirkus Reviews opines, “[Goodell] provides an intimate look at the effects of our planet's warming on individual lives...another stark, crucial reminder that we are running out of time to save humankind.” Please note that this event is not virtual but will be held IN PERSON at the Hudson Library & Historical Society.

The world is waking up to a new reality: wildfires are now seasonal in California, the Northeast is getting less and less snow each winter, and the ice sheets in the Arctic and Antarctica are melting fast. Heat is the first order threat that drives all other impacts of the climate crisis. And as the temperature rises, it reveals fault lines in our governments, our politics, our economy, and our values. The Heat Will Kill You First is about the extreme ways in which our planet is already changing. It is about why spring is coming a few weeks earlier and fall is coming a few weeks later and the impact that will have on everything from our food supply to disease outbreaks. It is about what will happen to our lives and our communities when typical summer days in Chicago or Boston go from 90° F to 110°F. Mixing the latest scientific insight with on-the-ground storytelling, Goodell tackles these big questions and uncovers that the hotter it gets, the deeper and wider our fault lines will open.

Jeff Goodell is the author of six previous books, including The Water Will Come: Rising Seas, Sinking Cities, and the Remaking of the Civilized World, which was a New York Times Critics Top Book of 2017. He has covered climate change for more than two decades at Rolling Stone and discussed climate and energy issues on NPR, MSNBC, CNN, CNBC, ABC, NBC, Fox News and The Oprah Winfrey Show. He is a Senior Fellow at the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center and a 2020 Guggenheim Fellow.

Registration for this program is required. Copies of The Heat Will Kill You First will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.