An Evening with Ewe

Sheep, history, and fine dining are coming together this spring and summer at Summit County Historical Society (SCHS). SCHS is launching a series of alfresco dining experiences at the home of Akron’s founding family, the Perkins Stone Mansion.

Once a month, from May 24th to September 27th, SCHS will host an outdoor dinner party that will explore a variety of themes from Victorian circus to en plein air. Each event will showcase the area’s most talented chefs and the series’ May 24th black tie premier will be catered by the chefs at Nosh Eatery. Tickets for the May 24th event must be purchased by May 12.

Guests will arrive at 6 pm for cherry cordial and light appetizers on the veranda, while border collies exercise the sheep. At 6:30, SCHS president, Leianne Neff Heppner will lead a brief tour of the 181 year-old stone mansion. At 7 pm, Summit City Jazz quartet will play, as guests find their seats for a four-course, locally sourced gourmet dinner.

Tickets include SCHS membership and are $110, or $90 for members. All proceeds benefit SCHS. Pre-paid reservations are required. Please email schs@summithistory.org for any dietary restrictions at no additional charge.