An Evening with Historian Michael Livingston, Author of Crécy: Battle of Five Kings

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with historian Michael Livingston, on Monday, October 17, at 7 p.m., where he will discuss his newest book, Crécy: Battle of Five Kings.

The Battle of Crécy in 1349 is one of the most famous and widely studied military engagements of the Middle Ages. Led by King Edward II, the English emerged victorious against the French in this pivotal battle of the Hundred Years’ War. This outcome shocked European leaders of the time because the small English force had overwhelmed the finest cavalry in Europe. The French casualties of this battle amounted to about 40% of their total force, while the British lost only 200 soldiers by comparison. However, Livingston’s groundbreaking new research has revealed that most everything we know about this decisive battle may be incorrect. Using archived manuscripts, satellite technology, and traditional fieldwork Livingston has worked to reconstruct the battle and uncover one of its biggest mysteries.

Michael Livingston is a professor at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina and is a two-time winner of the Distinguished Book Prize from the International Society of Military History. He is also the author of the popular fantasy series, Seaborn and Shards of Heaven. He currently serves as the Secretary General for the United States Commission on Military History.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

