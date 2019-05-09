An Evening With Jill Andrews

A native of East Tennessee, Jill Andrews kicked off her songwriting career as co-founder of The Everybodyfields, a band whose mix of Southern genres – folk, country, bluegrass – and male-female vocals helped pave the way for future groups like The Civil Wars. It earned The Everybodyfields a wide fan-base too, as well as appearances at Bonnaroo, The Kennedy Center, and a cross-country tour with The Avett Brothers. After three albums, Andrews left that band and launched a solo career, starting with a self-titled EP and a full-length record, The Mirror, that built something bigger a broader on top of her Americana roots. She followed The Mirror with the acclaimed The War Inside featuring a duet with Seth Avett. This is the second time we have had the honor of presenting Jill Andrews at the G.A.R. Hall, we are more than excited to have her back!

