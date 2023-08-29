An Evening with journalist Alden Wicker, Author of To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion Is Making Us Sick – And How We Can Fight Back

Hailed by Kirkus Reviews as, “a disturbing, well-researched study with solid proposals to address a deep-seated problem,” To Dye For is a jolting exposé that reveals the true cost of the toxic, largely unregulated chemicals found on most clothing today. Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Tuesday, August 29 at 7 p.m. for a virtual author event with Alden Wicker, to discuss her book To Dye For.

In To Dye For, Wicker reveals how clothing manufacturers have successfully swept consumers’ concerns under the rug for more than 150 years, and why synthetic fashion and dyes made from fossil fuels are so deeply intertwined with the rise of autoimmune disease, infertility, asthma, eczema, and more. In fact, there’s little to no regulation of the clothes and textiles we wear each day—from uniforms to fast fashion, outdoor gear, and even the face masks that have become ubiquitous in recent years. Wicker explains how we got here, what the stakes are, and what all of us can do in the fight for a safe and healthy wardrobe for all.

Alden Wicker is an award-winning journalist, sustainable-fashion expert, and founder and editor-in-chief of EcoCult. She’s published investigative pieces for The New York Times, Vogue, Wired, and has been interviewed for the BBC, NPR, Reuters, Fortune, CBC, and more. In 2021, Wicker won the American Society of Journalists and Authors Award for business reporting.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.