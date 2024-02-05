An Evening with Journalist Nick Romeo, Author of The Alternative: How to Build a Just Economy

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Monday, February 5 at 7 p.m. for a virtual author event with journalist and professor Nick Romeo, who will discuss his new book, The Alternative: How to Build a Just Economy. The Alternative is a provocative debunking of accepted wisdom, providing the pathway to a sustainable, survivable economy.

Confronted by the terrifying trends of the early twenty-first century – widening inequality, environmental destruction, and the immiseration of millions of workers around the world – many economists and business leaders still preach dogmas that lack evidence and create political catastrophe: Private markets are always more efficient than public ones; investment capital flows efficiently to necessary projects; massive inequality is the unavoidable side effect of economic growth; people are selfish and will only behave well with the right incentives. But a growing number of people – academic economists, business owners, policy entrepreneurs, and ordinary people – are rejecting these myths and reshaping economies around the world to reflect ethical and social values. Though they differ in approach, all share a vision of the economy as a place of moral action and accountability. Romeo takes readers on an extraordinary journey through the unforgettable stories and successes of people working to build economies that are more equal, just, and livable.

Nick Romeo covers policy and ideas for The New Yorker and teaches in the Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California, Berkeley. He has also written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, National Geographic, Rolling Stone, The Atlantic, The MIT Technology Review, and many other venues.

