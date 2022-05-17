An Evening with Masha Gessen, National Book Award-Winning Journalist and Author

On Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Masha Gessen, National Book Award-Winning journalist and author of The Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin and Surviving Autocracy. Both of these books will be a part of this evening’s discussion.

As a journalist living in Moscow, Masha Gessen experienced the rise of Putin firsthand, and for The Man Without a Face they have drawn on information and sources no other writer has tapped. Their account of how a "faceless" man maneuvered his way into absolute, and absolutely corrupt, power is the definitive biography of Vladimir Putin.

Gessen’s most recent book, Surviving Autocracy, offers an essential guide to understanding, resisting, and recovering from the ravages of our tumultuous times. A Kirkus Review starred review calls the book “a handbook for an age in which egomania is morphing into autocracy at warp speed.”

Russian born Gessen is a journalist, author and activist who emigrated with their family to the United States as a teenager. In 1991 they moved to Moscow working as a journalist and returned to the United States in 2013. Gessen is the author of twelve books, including the National Book Award–winning The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia and is also a staff writer at The New Yorker and the recipient of numerous awards, including Guggenheim and Carnegie fellowships.

Copies of The Man Without a Face and Surviving Autocracy will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.